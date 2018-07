The rainy season usually makes us hungrier. While pakodas with chai is a classic monsoon combo that most of us turn to, this year, let’s aim to eat healthier. Why not try making healthy munchies at home? Here are 3 high-protein healthy snack or appetizer recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra and Chef Ajay Chopra that you will love cooking and eating!

Schezwan pepper and maple glazed prawns (by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients

For the sauce

10 g butter

15 g ginger, finely chopped

15 g garlic, finely chopped

5 g Schezwan peppercorns

20 ml oyster sauce

80 ml maple syrup

15 g chives, finely chopped

2 g red chilli flakes

Prawns

500 g prawns

80 g cornflour

Method

Processing the prawns

1. Clean the prawns by removing the shell and slitting it across the length to remove the veins.

2. Dust the prawns with cornflour.

3. Deep fry the prawns in medium hot oil till they are crispy.

For the sauce

1. In a shallow pan, pour oil. Put the pan on medium flame and saute Schezwan peppercorns for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add finely chopped ginger, garlic and chilli flakes in the pan and saute till golden in colour.

3. Add the maple syrup and reduce till it is a thick syrup.

4. Add oyster sauce and mix well. Cook for 5- 8 minutes.

5. Adjust the seasoning. The sauce should have a balance the sweetness of maple and sharpness of Schezwan peppercorns.

For serving

1. Heat the sauce in a Chinese wok till it caramelizes. Toss fried prawns in it.

2. The sauce should lightly coat the prawns. Sprinkle some finely chopped chives.

3. Serve hot.



Baked spinach and almond parcels (by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Ingredients

400 g cooked chopped spinach

100 g almond flakes

200 g mascarpone cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

12 spring roll sheets pastry

200 ml oil

20 g chilli powder

Method

1. In a bowl, take cooked spinach, add chopped almond flakes and season it. Add mascarpone cheese in it and mix it.

2. Line the spring roll sheets with oil and chili powder and make 4 layers.

3. Cut the layered sheets into half triangles and put the spinach mixture in it.

4. Close the triangle parcels.

5. Brush the parcels with butter or oil and bake it at 180 degrees for 8-10 minutes in a pre heated oven

6. Serve hot.



Wok tossed almond chicken, shiitake and bell pepper (by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients

25 g almonds (peeled)

100 g chicken slices

5 g red bell pepper, diced

5 g yellow bell pepper, diced

10 g shiitake mushrooms

15 ml oyster sauce

5 g chopped garlic

2 g chopped ginger

2 g chopped green chillies

15 g tempura batter

10 ml refined oil

2 g chopped spring onions

2 g chopped coriander

Oil

Method

1. Mix tempura batter with chicken slices and fry them.

2. Heat oil in a wok, saute chopped ginger, garlic and green chillies.

3. Add shiitake mushroom and bell pepper and saute for a minute.

4. Add oyster sauce and fried chicken.

5. Toss to coat the chicken evenly with the sauce.

6. Finish with almonds, chopped coriander and spring onions.

Image source: Shutterstock