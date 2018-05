Coffee has a multitude of health benefits. It helps in weight loss and uplifting your mood and helps in preventing Alzheimer’s, dementia, depression, cancer, liver disease and diabetes. On top of all that, it tastes great! The best part is that coffee can be had in cold and hot form. Since it is summer, we’ve got you some health refreshing cool recipes with coffee. The main ingredient in all these is coffee — either instant coffee powder or brewed with coffee grounds. These healthy coffee recipes are devoid of sugar. We’ve replaced sugar with healthy sugar alternatives like maple syrup, honey or even vanilla extract. You can make these with just about 4-5 ingredients. These yummy coffee treats will be popular with not just the adults in your family, but also with the kids!

Iced coffee

Ingredients

1/2 cup ice

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup instant coffee (Prepared by mixing milk and instant coffee powder)

1/3 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Pour all the ingredients in a glass. Stir with a spoon and serve immediately.

Sugar-free coffee ice cream

Ingredients

2 frozen bananas

1/8th tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

1/2 tsp instant coffee powder

Method

Whisk together all the ingredients in a mixer. Freeze for about 3-4 hours. Serve immediately. You could top it up with dark chocolate chips or cinnamon powder.

Coffee popsicles

Ingredients

Method

Make coffee — either brew coffee grounds or use instant coffee powder. Let the coffee cool to room temperature. Pour the coffee into popsicle moulds. You could add dark chocolate chips inside the moulds if you wish. Freeze for 3-4 hours.

Image source: Shutterstock