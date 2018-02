This isn’t exactly a multi-grain recipe because I use chickpea, ragi and rice flour in this variation of the popular besan chila. It makes for a power-packed breakfast, especially if you have it a couple of hours before hitting the gym. I used to eat a banana followed by this thick pancake before heading out for my workout and it improved my strength and endurance over 3 months.

Ingredients:

1 small cup besan (chickpea) flour

2 scoops of ragi (finger millet) flour

1 scoop of rice flour

1 bowl spinach leaves finely chopped

Finely chopped green chillies (as per taste)

½ a small onion finely chopped

½ a tomato finely chopped

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin) powder

1 teaspoon cooking oil

Pinch of turmeric

Some coriander leaves

Recipe

Pour besan, ragi and rice flour into a bowl. The ragi powder adds texture and if you are not sure about the taste, just try one scoop, to begin with. Add water to make a smooth batter and ensure there are no lumps. Add the rest of the ingredients one by one and mix. The consistency should not be too thick or too watery. Taste the batter and add more salt or jeera according to your preferences. You can also add any masala you like to the mix.

Heat a non-stick griddle or deep pan. Brush it with oil. Pour the batter evenly and cook on a slow flame. Adjust the stove temperature to make sure it doesn’t remain uncooked inside while the surface turns brown. If you cook it on a high flame, the entire pancake can turn black and still remain uncooked.

Flip and keep it on the stove till it cooks evenly on the other side. Take it off the stove and serve hot. Try to avoid eating it with a sauce. Try a coriander or peanut chutney instead. Of course, you can always eat it plain because it is not only nutritious but also incredibly yummy.

