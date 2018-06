If you thought spices were just meant to add flavour to your food you might want to think twice. Spices are very healthy and are known to add a bit of nutrition to your food with amazing taste. It is monsoon already and it brings along a lot of health issues. It tends to reduce the immunity and makes it easier for your body to become sick. Adding spices like turmeric, asafoetida (hing), mustard, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, ginger, garlic etc. can help your body in many ways. Rich in anti-bacterial properties spices helps in digestion, oral health, many other health issues. Spices have been used for medicinal purposes for a really long time and are a major part of Indian cuisine. During monsoon, you should be highly careful about your diet and avoid any kind of unhealthy food (Read: 9 food items you should avoid eating during monsoons)

Here are a few spices you must include in your diet during monsoon for a healthier you.

1. Fenugreek: Kown as methi in India is rich in vitamin C, A calcium and various other minerals. It is rich in antioxidants and therefore can help boost your immunity. It is beneficial to keep blood sugar in control, which means it is great for diabetics. It also gives you glowing skin and improves hair growth. Methi seeds is also used as a natural way to increase breast milk supply.

2. Cinnamon: Apart from having amazing immunity-boosting properties cinnamon aids digestion and helps regulate the production of insulin and the breakdown of carbohydrates better. This, in turn, accelerates the absorption of nutrients from the foods, making you feel full making cinnamon a great ingredient for weight loss too.

3. Ginger: While the flavour of ginger is very popular and loved amongst all very few people know that it is one of the best spices when it comes to boosting immunity and is loaded with various other health benefits. It helps boost your metabolism and only a cup of ginger tea or ‘kadha‘ made out of ginger can help to kick out infections like flu, cough and cold that are very common during monsoon

4. Turmeric: Probably India’s favourite spice during monsoon and all the other time is turmeric. It is a staple in a basic Indian cuisine. It is rich in immune-boosting ingredient and that prevents a lot of health issues during monsoon especially. Sick during monsoon? Turmeric milk at your rescue. 5 reasons why Indians drink turmeric milk

5. Pepper: Black pepper has been a vital part of the Indian cuisine. Not only does it enhance the taste of the food, but pepper also has numerous health benefits. This spice is very well-known for boosting immunity Black pepper for weight loss: 5 ways to include this healthy Indian spice in your diet