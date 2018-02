Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, barley. A finished product made from these grains contain gluten. For example, rava, semolina, vermicelli, pasta, and maida are products made from wheat. Any person who is allergic to gluten is advised to follow a gluten-free diet. But should one be gluten-free necessary for those who are not gluten-sensitive? And who exactly should be on a gluten-free diet? Rohini S, Food Scientist at NutriParadise at Central Food Technological Research Institute will help us in finding out the real details.

Who should be on a gluten-free diet? Gluten is a protein present in wheat, rye, and barley. Individuals with celiac disease cannot tolerate even a paltry amount of gluten protein should go on a gluten-free diet. In such people gluten causes immune reactions releasing antibodies to get rid of the gluten in the intestine during digestion and absorption of food.

Is non-celiac gluten sensitivity a real thing? Yes, non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is a real thing. This disease is an autoimmune genetically predisposed condition. People suffering from celiac disease cannot consume food including gluten. On consumption of gluten, the immune system responds by damaging the inner lining of the small intestine which is also called villi. Due to inflammation of the intestine, the absorption of the nutrients which may lead to other associated illness. It is a syndrome in which there may be no genetic predisposition to gluten sensitivity and yet the individual suffers from the symptoms of the celiac disease without the production of antibodies. It is often self-reported and the pathology for NCGS is yet to be discovered.

How does one know they have non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS)? NCGS is often self-reported by the patients. One can self-diagnose by noticing the symptoms developed after consuming gluten such as- abdominal pain, nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, and rashes. If the symptoms are present histological diagnosis can be carried out to check the presence of antibodies in intestinal cells.

A low FODMAP diet is a gluten-free diet: Low FODMAP’s (Fermentable Oligosaccharides Disaccharides Monosaccharide’s and Polyols) diet is gluten-free. In this diet, ingredients containing gluten (wheat, rye, and barley) are completely excluded. Several studies have been conducted that FODMAPs diet can actually help relieve the symptoms of NCGS as well as of celiac disease.

Symptoms of gluten intolerance or sensitivity Gluten intolerance is an autoimmune enteropathy where the body recognizes gluten as a threat and releases antibodies to fight against it. This results in the inflammation of the inner surface of the small intestine. When people with gluten sensitivity consume gluten, they may experience abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rashes, headache, dizziness, itching, and eczema. With continued consumption of gluten in spite of intolerance, there is a chance of developing other micronutrient deficiencies due to malabsorption through the inflamed small intestine.

Is gluten-free diet REALLY a detox for our systems? A gluten-free diet can help you detox the gluten from your system. It can heal your small intestine from the damage caused by gluten and help you reverse the symptoms. Depending on the severity of damage healing process may take from days to months. The more stringent you are with your gluten-free diet, the faster will be your recovery.