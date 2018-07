Brown rice is the healthier option, and this statement is circulating all around. But, is it really good for your health? or Consuming white rice daily is the healthier option? However, rice is the staple food of lakhs of Indians. So, it is better to know which rice is the healthier for you.

The most popularly used form of rice is definitely white rice. We get white rice when the rice bran is removed, and the rice is polished. It contains 90 per cent carbohydrates, 2 per cent fat and 8 per cent protein.

Whereas brown rice is the naturally occurring form of rice. It contains most of the bran, which is the nutrient-rich part of this type of rice and it is not processed. But when compared with white rice it has a higher percentage of fat and a lower percentage of carbohydrates.

White Rice vs Brown Rice

1. Brown rice is much better than white rice in terms of nutrients. However, you need to know some key differences between brown and white rice.

2. The germ and bran get removed from the white rice because it gets polished, while brown rice still has the bran and the germ. Due to germ and the higher amount of polyunsaturated fatty acid is oxidized easily, might have adverse reactions in the body. This means that all the nutrient-rich bran can lead to very difficult symptoms.

3. Compare to white rice, brown rice contains more dietary fibre. And excess fibre can lead to abdominal cramps, intestinal gas and bloating.

4. Brown rice also contains several anti-nutrients, which can absorb the nutrients from tissues and muscles. So, with brown rice, you get nutrients as well as anti-nutrients.

5. The main anti-nutrient in brown rice is phytic acid that we usually remove by soaking brown rice. However, according to studies, phytic acid still remains in the bran even after soaking brown rice.

6. Brown rice is nutrient rich and contains a lot of dietary fibre. However, the anti-nutrients in brown rice absorbs all the minerals and does not make it a healthier option than white rice. On the other hand, white rice does not contain the excess PUFAs (Polyunsaturated fatty acids); neither does it contain germs.

Conclusion:

White rice is the most healthier option for you. So, eat a bowl of white rice you have been avoiding for so long and just don’t worry.

