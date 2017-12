One of the most popular vegetables in season in Indian winters is the water chestnut or singhada, shingada or singhara. You can find street vendors with heaps of these black (steamed) or green (raw) water chestnuts on the roadside. Inside, the vegetable is white in colour and is crunchy and juicy. Water chestnuts are eaten either roasted, raw, boiled or they are even dried and powered into flour and added to dishes. Water chestnuts are very popular in oriental cuisine too. Steamed water chestnuts are often added in soups or broths. Apart from their delicious taste, water chestnuts have a host of health benefits. Here are some of them.

1) They are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants which can help improve hair quality, texture and growth.

2) They are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E which can help to fight the free radicals and make sure your skin is supple and soft. Eat these foods to have healthy skin and hair in winter.

3) Since they are low in fat and sodium and high in nutrients like potassium, magnesium, B -complex and fibre, they are great to stabilize the hormones. Its high vitamin E content also helps improve hormonal health.

4) The high potassium level of chestnuts can reduce blood pressure, normalize heartbeat and reduce the incidence of heart arrhythmia and heart attack.

5) The b vitamins in water chestnuts produce neurotransmitters which can alleviate mood and help you sleep better.

6) Water chestnuts are great as a snack for weight loss and diabetics because they are low in cholesterol. They also help reduce inflammation in the body which is the root cause of many health issues. Water chestnuts are gluten-free too, which make them an ideal food for those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.

Here are some winter foods you must eat during the cold months according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

Image source: Shutterstock