In our bid to lose weight, many of us tend to opt for extreme or bizarre weight loss fads and diets. One of the most popular ways people follow to lose weight includes eliminating fats from the diet. Did you know that fats are beneficial for health and when you skip fats from your diet, you may be inviting a host of health ailments? “Fat” is a word with multiple meanings and despite the differences between body fat and dietary fat, people have simply been told they are both bad. Contrary to the popular belief, it would be exciting for you to know that dietary fat such as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats are in fact good for you! These may help lower cholesterol when taken in the right amount.

Also called as Team Good Fat – walnuts, salmon, avocados and olive oil are a source of essential fatty acids, compounds needed to maintain an ideal weight, optimal health and normal physiological functions. California walnuts, in particular, are rich in omega 3 fatty acids also known as polyunsaturated fats that may help to lower triglycerides. So embrace good fats through a diet of nutrient-dense foods that replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats. Naaznin Husein, Dietician, Nutritionist and President of Indian Dietetics Association tells you the four deliciously easy tips to incorporate good fats into your diet, add flavor and boost your overall health:

Opt for walnuts

Sprinkle nuts and seeds onto the salad, oatmeal, yogurt and pancakes. Also, get in your oh-so-good omegas by enjoying a handful of walnuts as an afternoon snack and by adding them into meals for some satisfying crunch (2.5 grams omega-3 ALA fats per 1 ounce serving of walnuts, that’s the most of any nut).

Sub in salmon

Replace your prime rib or steak with roasted, grilled or baked salmon (3 ounces per serving) to cut calories and saturated fat. Evidence shows that making this simple swap twice a week can reduce your risk of heart disease and obesity.

Add avocado

Boost your intake of monounsaturated fat (and fiber!) by adding one-third of an avocado to your meal. This former guacamole staple has risen to superfood status-it’s a terrific topper for everything from toast to salads to burgers and salmon. Yum!

Opt for olive oil

Embrace antioxidant-rich olive oil. Numerous studies show that consuming a Mediterranean diet that includes olive oil can help reduce the risk of heart disease and boost your overall health. Substitute olive oil (1 tablespoon per serving) for butter when sauteing veggies, meat, or fish to keep your ticker in tip-top shape!

The first step to embracing good dietary fats is to focus on a diet of nutrient-dense foods, and to replace saturated fats typically found in meat and dairy products, with unsaturated fats, found foods such as in walnuts, salmon, avocados and olive oil. So Go Team Good Fat!

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock