The two key nutrients that play a part in building the strength in your bones are calcium and Vitamin D. While calcium supports your bones and teeth structure, Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and grow your bones. These nutrients play an important role as you age and conditions like osteoporosis hit you. As an adult you should be having 1000mg of calcium and 200 IU of Vitamin D each day. Here’s how you can begin…

Yogurt: You get most of your Vitamin D through the exposure to sunlight, but you might not want to do that in scorching summers of India. Go for yogurt that’s packed with the nutrient. A 175g cup of fortified yogurt have about 58 to 71 IU and will meet about 20 per cent of your daily need of the vitamin.

Leafy veggies: Dark and leafy green vegetables like kale and collard greens are the best non-dairy sources of calcium. These veggies are also high in magnesium, which is helpful for maintaining bone integrity, and vitamin K, which is needed for bone metabolism.

Salmon: Fatty fishes like salmon are another great source of Vitamin D. According to the National Institute of Health, an 85g serving size of the fish will give you 447 IU of your Vitamin D need, that double of what you require daily. Whoa!

Almond Butter: Yes, of all the nuts that you know about, almonds have the highest amount of calcium per serving, that 264mg per 100g! And you can get added benefits of no cholesterol, lower fat and higher protein content in butter form than peanut butter.

Eggs: Are you avoiding the egg yolk just because you have heard that it’s fatty? Well, you don’t have to. Because the yolk has the Vitamin D you need. And you also get a good amount of calcium with your egg omelette.

Bonus: Your morning glass of orange juice will also give you both calcium and Vitamin D. And studies have shown that the ascorbic acid in your orange juice helps you in calcium absorption!

Image source: Shutterstock