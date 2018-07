The calories that you take in every day determine the dimensions of your waistline. While it is impossible to keep counting your calories, a smart trick to keep those extra pounds at bay could be adding a few incredibly low-calorie foods in your daily meal plan. We arm you with information on 10 such foods. Bonus: They have numerous other health benefits too!

Spinach

Calories: 12

Portion: 50g, fresh

This green veggie is mostly known for its muscle-building capacity. However, spinach is also a great source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and folate, a type of vitamin B, helpful in cutting down your risk of heart disease, stroke, and osteoporosis. If you can’t have a full cup, at least aim for half a cup of cooked spinach every day.

Asparagus

Calories: 12

Portion: 4 spears, cooked

With its high fibre content, this low-cal vegetable is miracle food for weight loss. It also promotes overall health. Here is an interesting fact about asparagus, that you never knew: It can prevent a bad hangover. According to a Korean study, asparagus revs up the levels of a key enzyme that neutralises the effect of alcohol. Cheers to that!

Tomato

Calories: 22

Portion: 1

An American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine study reveals that tomatoes have the capacity to reduce the risk of cancer, osteoporosis, and heart disease. It’s advisable to go for the organic ones. Slice the juicy tomatoes into cubes for a healthy salad.

Olives

Calories: 26

Portion: 5

Olives are a powerhouse of nutrients and they can be easily graded as super snacks. They are loaded with monounsaturated fats which may be instrumental in preventing heart disease and stroke by lowering the levels of bad cholesterol and taking up the levels of good cholesterol. Sneak them in your diet to keep calories in check.

Carrots

Calories: 30

Portion: 1 carrot

The inclusion of raw vegetables will notch up your healthy meal plan for sure. But not all are good as on-the-go food. Carrots are. They easy to carry and high in fibre.

Leeks

Calories: 32

Portion: 100g, cooked

Hailing from the same vegetable group as garlic and onion, leeks come with many health benefits similar to them. They guard you against inflammation that can cause cardiac ailments. Being high in fibre content, they also aid in digestion. You can add this yummy veggie to a lot of dishes.

Grapes

Calories: 35

Portion:10

Apart from blueberries, which another fruit is packed with the powerful antioxidant resveratrol? Red and purple grapes. Resveratrol is known for its anti-ageing properties. Have red grapes every day and reap these benefits naturally.

Tangerine

Calories: 44

Portion: 1

These high-fibre fruits not only promote weight-loss, they also ensure you a healthy dose of Vitamin C which is crucial for boosting your immunity. Fast fact: According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, increased intake of vitamin C amps up the efficiency of your workout routine by hastening up your fat burning capacity during exercise. Include more foods rich in this vitamin in your meals.

Kiwi

Calories: 47

Portion: 1

Are you an insomniac? Just two of this succulent, tangy fruits before bedtime will put you to a sound sleep for sure. A research done at the Taipei Medical University revealed these sleep-boosting properties of kiwi.

Watermelon

Calories: 48

Portion: 160g, sliced

This summer fruit is high in water content. So it will fill you up with a significantly lower count of calories. It’s also a guilt-free way of satisfying your sweet cravings. Chilled watermelon juice could be a truly hydrating beverage.

