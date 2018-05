Summers call for drinking water at regular intervals. Staying hydrated is very important. Strict fasting (roza) is observed wherein Muslims eat before sunrise and after sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. However keeping themselves hydrated during Roza can be very difficult. The best way to prepare for fasting and stay active is to keep your body hydrated in the time frame that drinking is allowed.

Here are tips to remain active and hydrated during Ramzan, according to Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur. At Sehri, it is also a good idea to keep oneself hydrated and also have a date or two-to keep one’s energy levels up throughout the fast.

Before the fast consume a glass of buttermilk or lassi or any fruit juice without adding additional sugar.

Hot, spicy, salty and sugary foods are avoided as they increase the body’s need for water.

After 10 min of consuming the meal drink half a litre of water within the given amount of time.

Plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables should be included as they are rich in water and fibre.

Avoid sleeping after Sehri to prevent reflux of stomach content into the oesophagus.

Take good rest during mid-afternoon.

One should not sleep right after Iftar. Instead, they should walk and move around and pray with other family members before sleeping.

One should consume a total of three litres of water.

One should sleep early and wake up at least nine minutes before dawn to help in the process of digestion.

Image Source: Shutterstock