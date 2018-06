Consuming greasy food can invite a host of health diseases. Cooking sprays can be your savior. Cooking sprays are commonly used worldwide and are helpful in restricting the amount of oil in the diet.

The product:

Ray cooking spray offers optimum amount of oil through a spray nozzle for cooking purposes. This helps in cutting down the excess oil in the diet, without sacrificing on the taste. Each can of Ray Cooking Spray (200 ml) equals to 2.4 litres of regular cooking oil. Ray cooking spray also makes it easier to grease the utensils for baking purposes. One spray of Ray cooking spray does the same job that a pat of butter or 1-2 tablespoons of oil would do.

The spray would be available in four variants – Rice Bran (Rs 250), Olive (Rs 495), Groundnut (Rs 250) and Sunflower (Rs 300). The product is available in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and all leading e-commerce Platforms.

How to use the product:

1: Hold can upright.

2: Spray about 10 inches from the cooking surface.

My review: