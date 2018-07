There’s no better snack than a banana if you want a quick energy booster. A banana gives an instant boost of energy. Bananas contain natural sugars: fructose, sucrose and glucose. It is also a fibre-rich fruit. According to Dr Ritika Samaddar of Max Healthcare, a banana is a good source of potassium, carbohydrate and magnesium. Just two bananas provide enough energy for a strenuous 90-minute workout. Ripe bananas are very easily digestible and rarely cause any allergic reactions. Whereas unripe bananas contain resistant starch which doesn’t get digested by the small intestine.

One medium-sized ripe banana (118 grams) also contains 9% of Potassium, 33% Vitamin B6, 11% Vitamin C, 8% Magnesium, 27 grams carbohydrate, 10% Copper, 14% Manganese, 24 grams Net carbs, 3.1 grams Fibre, 1.3 grams Protein and 0.4 grams Fat. Each banana contains mostly water and carbs, antioxidants, several nutrients and only about 105 calories. Thus, bananas are extremely beneficial for curing various ailments.

Morning sickness

Eating bananas between meals help to keep the blood sugar levels up and avoid morning sickness. Basically, having a banana in the morning will sustain a pregnant woman throughout the day. A banana contains potassium, it is a kind of electrolyte which decreases from the body after vomiting. Thus, eating a banana can help to restore potassium. According to Dr Ritika, it is always advisable for pregnant women to have carbohydrate-rich foods to avoid morning sickness. And a banana is a very good source of carbohydrate.

Digestive problem

Banana contains mainly 2 types of fibre, pectin and resistant starch. It is used as a dietary food because of its soft texture and smoothness. Thus, it helps to fight against intestinal disorders. This is the only fruit which can be eaten raw in chronic cases. Banana reduces the irritation coating the line of the stomach and also neutralises acidity. According to a few cell studies, bananas may feed the friendly gut bacteria and help protect against colon cancer because of its high-fibre content.

Heartburn

If you suffer from a heartburn, try to have a banana for soothing relief as it has a natural antacid effect. One medium-sized banana contains 9% potassium and a decent amount of magnesium, two nutrients which are good for heart health. Especially, potassium is a mineral which is best for heart health and also for blood pressure control.

Hangover

One of the best ways to get rid of a hangover is to have a banana milkshake, sweetened with honey. Honey builds the depleted sugar levels, banana calms the stomach, while the milk soothes and re-hydrates your system.

Stress

It is the best stress reliever. Potassium content in banana helps to normalise the heartbeat, regulates your body’s water balance and sends oxygen to the brain. When we are stressed, our metabolic rate increases, reduce the potassium level as well. Thus, eating a banana can be re-balance the potassium level, also help you to get relief from stress.

So, don’t hesitate to grab a bite if you are dealing with any of these above-mentioned ailments!