White butter has been replaced by fancy looking ‘trans-fat free’ jars of butter which promise instant weight loss and good health. But the market-sold yellow butter contains trans fats, sugars, colouring agents and excess salt whereas white butter is rich in nutrients like vitamins A and D. In fact, the fancy yellow butter contain hidden synthetic fats which can actually lead to weight gain. However, white butter contains healthy calories which are important for a healthy body and weight loss. Even a number of studies have stated that white butter can be very good for your health.

So, here we have mentioned few major benefits of white butter:

Weight loss: White butter contains lecithin, a substance which helps to cut the bad fat from the body. And weight loss becomes sustainable once you shed some kilos.

Better immunity: White butter contains saturated fats which boost our immune system.

Increased metabolism: Lecithin not only aids in cutting bad fats but also helps in boosting metabolism, another factor responsible for weight loss. Increased metabolism also means intensified activity levels. This is a good sign of a healthy body.

Healthy skin: White butter can prevent outbreaks of the skin. And this is because white butter contains essential antioxidants and vitamin E. Even it helps to give our skin a natural glow.

Lubricates joints: People suffering from joint pain should include a tablespoon of white butter in their everyday diet because it contains molecular structure which can assimilate fat and lubricate joints.

Improves brain activity: White butter improves brain function and activity because it contains Arachidonic Acid (AA).

How to make homemade white butter (makkhan):

Homemade butter is always prepared from the whipped cream or malai collected from milk. Later, it is transferred to a large vessel and mixed until butter and buttermilk is separated. For making it at home, all you will need a food processor or a hand blender. Add heavy whipping cream to the machine you are using and keep mixing. Very quickly, the cream will start to thicken, keep mixing until all the butter comes together. Rinse the butter under cold water to get rid of the buttermilk residue and this will prevent butter from spoiling.

