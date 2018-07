Gluten, contained in cereal grains, especially wheat, can harm your health in several ways. Excessive consumption of this protein can lead to stomach pain, constipation, fatigue, diarrhoea, bloating, gas, etc. It consists of two types of protein, gliadin and glutenin. The gliadin part mostly affects people. The sticky and elastic nature of this protein misleads the immune system to believe that it is some sort of foreign invader, like a bacteria, when it reaches the digestive tract.

People suffering from the coeliac disease are highly sensitive to gluten. Their immune system attacks the gluten and an enzyme in the cells of the digestive tract called tissue transglutaminase. Therefore, coeliac disease is classified as an autoimmune disease. So gluten is a complete no-no for patients with this condition. They need to be very mindful of what they eat and make sure that gluten doesn’t sneak into their meals in any form. They are required to avoid everything that contains wheat. So the sandwich is the first thing that they have to sacrifice. But hey, hold on! You don’t have to give up on your favourite food altogether if you make some smart choices. We help you do that by drawing up a list of 6 alternatives to wheat flour sandwiches.

Nori sheets

Nori sheets are used to make sushi (Japanese Food) and you can easily find the dry version of it in the market. It doesn’t require to be cooked. You can have it directly. These leaves are absolutely gluten-free. Their flavour is a bit like fish. You can have it with avocado, smoked salmon, corn, olives, etc.

Lettuce leaves

If you are looking for light vegetable options, opt for ‘lettuce leaves’ to accompany different types of garnishes. There are many varieties of lettuce, so it is advisable for you to choose the large and stretchy leaves so that you can make your rolls with your desired filling.

Chickpea flour

It is one of the best known gluten-free alternatives to wheat flour. The advantage of using it is that you don’t need eggs to make it stick together. With chickpea flour, you can make crepes, breads, biscuits, etc. As it is rich in protein and fibre it is considered to be very nutritious.

Rice and corn cakes

Nowadays, you can find rice and corn cakes in any supermarket. Although they have little flavour, they are a satiating and crunchy food that we can use to make a gluten-free sandwich.

Buckwheat

Buckwheat does belong to the cereal family but it is totally gluten-free. It’s a very nutrient-rich food also known as Blackwheat. You can stuff them with cheese, mushrooms, boiled egg, sliced meat, etc. to make a sandwich.

Rice sheets

Rice sheets are transparent and stiff, but they become flexible when you dip them in water. You can eat them raw, fry or bake them. As they become flexible, you can fill them with all kinds of ingredients. They are often used to make spring rolls.

