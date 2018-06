Imagine sitting on your couch with friends, snacks and a big screen showing the FIFA World Cup 2018. Doesn’t this sound like a perfect weekend plan? But the trouble is, while we are engaged in watching the match, we tend to hog on more and more food without realizing that we are becoming couch potato!

These unhealthy snacks not just lead to calories but also increase the blood pressure which in turn leads to serious health issues like diabetes, stroke and even cause heart problems in the long run.

But worry not! Knowing fully well that this weekend has exciting matches, we bring to you easy to digest and quick to have list of snacks that you can dig your teeth in!

‘As you enjoy the game, savouring your favourite snacks is something that everyone does. The snacks consumed by majority includes high fat deep fried foods, highly salted chips, popcorn, namkeens, trans fat and sugar loaded cookies and bakery items like cakes and pastries along with endless guzzling of aerated drinks loaded with caffeine and high energy drinks which is high in caffeine and sugar,’ says Dr. Sreemathy Venkatraman, Nutritionist and Clinical Dietician, Brains Hospital, Bangalore.

She lists down snacks that you could munch while you enjoy the game:

Peanut chikkis with palm jaggery Millet chikkis with palm jaggery Protein bars ( read the nutrition label) Air popped corn Corn on the cob Trail Mix (a mix of dry roasted flax, sunflower, chia seeds with some almonds, walnuts and dates and raisins) Fruits like watermelon, musk melon, crunchy apples, oranges or any seasonal fruits Healthy crunchy salads Flavoured yoghurt (check the nutrition label) Iced tea with lime (not the packets) Fresh fruit juices ( no added sugar) Tender coconut water Fruit smoothies ( no added sugar) Green teas /flavoured teas/oolong or white tea Lime water/ Flavoured lassi or chaas

