Bread becomes your only companion when there is nothing else in the refrigerator. We generally do not buy it when we go out for grocery shopping. We always think bread is a boring option. Honestly, it is kind of unfair we always label bread as boring since there are so many tasty and different ways of eating it. You can choose any bread of your choice like brown bread, whole wheat bread, sandwich bread or white bread to make any of the tasty recipes we have mentioned below.

Bread Tartlets

Bread tartlets is a quick snack and you can make it within 15 to 20 minutes. This snack is great for bachelors, busy moms, kids and for working woman.

Ingredients

Small sizes of white or brown bread

1 cheese cube (grated or chopped)

1 medium-sized potato (boiled)

Green or black olives

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

Half teaspoon dry basil

Half teaspoon dry oregano

Some olive oil or melted butter

Salt according to taste

How to prepare: Cut the edges of the bread, put it on a flat surface and flatten each piece with a rolling pin. Brush some olive oil or butter on the bread. Put the bread slices into the muffin tray. Then bake in a pre-heat oven at 190-degree c for 8 to 10 minutes. Put some filling like mashed potato, olives, etc. Sprinkle some chilli powder, add some herbs like dry basil & oregano. Top up with some grated cheese and add salt to taste. Serve hot with some chilly sauce.

Bread Vada

Bread vada can be made easily and it is one of those snacks which can be served as an evening snack with some tea.

Ingredients

8 to 10 bread slices

1 cup yoghurt

2 Green chilli finely chopped

5-6 Curry leaves hand torn

Ginger finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 tablespoons roasted peanuts

1/2 cup Rice flour

1 medium sized onion finely chopped

Soda bicarbonate a pinch

Salt to taste

2 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves chopped

Oil for deep-frying

How to make: Cut the bread slices into cubes and make sure you trim the edges before cutting into cubes. Put them in a bowl. Add the curry leaves, ginger, cumin seeds, peanuts, rice flour, yoghurt, onion, green chillies, soda bicarbonate and salt, mix well to make a dough. Add the coriander leaves and mix again. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Take a little of the dough and grease your palms before rolling the dough in the shape of a ball. Press lightly and make a hole in the centre just like a medu vada. Slide the vadas into the hot oil and deep fry on medium heat till golden and crisp. Serve hot with any chutney.

Garlic Bread

If you live alone or have less time then this is the perfect snack for you. You can make garlic bread withing no time.

Ingredients

¼ Cup Butter, at room temperature

1 Big clove of garlic finely minced

¼ teaspoon chilli flakes

¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

8-10 crusty bread slices

How to make: Apply about a teaspoon of butter on each side of the bread slice. Add finely chopped garlic, chilli flakes, Italian seasoning powder and salt. Then heat a frying pan, place the bread slices and toast on low-medium flame until it turns golden. Serve hot!

