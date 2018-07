When your body recognizes anything that is foreign such as chemical, invading microbe, etc your immune system becomes activated. This often triggers a process called inflammation. And it can actually damage the body if it gets out of control. Inflammation can be acute or chronic. Acute inflammation lasts for a week or two and on the other hand, chronic inflammation can last for many months to years.

The common symptoms of inflammation are swollen joints, loss of joint function and joint pain. Inflammation may also cause loss of energy, fever, headaches, muscle stiffness and loss of appetite. When someone suffers from inflammation only a few of these symptoms occur. However, various health problems are also linked to inflammation such as inflammatory bowel diseases, asthma, sinusitis, celiac disease, etc. So, it is important to control inflammation in your body by following a proper diet if you want to remain healthy. There are many superfoods available which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent inflammation.

Here are the best 5 superfoods that prevent inflammation.

Olive Oil

Olive oil can fight inflammation due to its beneficial compounds. According to a study published in Current Pharmaceutical Design in 2011 showed that the compound present in extra-virgin olive oil is knowns as oleocanthal which prevents the production of COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes in the body that cause inflammation. Always opt for extra-virgin olive oil when it comes to fighting inflammation.

How to use: Massage the affected areas with warm olive oil to reduce swelling, pain and inflammation. You can also use this oil for healthy salad dressings and also for cooking foods.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties as it contains a compound known as gingerol. According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2005, ginger affects certain inflammatory processes at various levels. This makes ginger an effective treatment for both acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. People suffering from osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis consumed ginger on a daily basis and they noticed a reduction in pain and swelling along with improved mobility. It can also reduce post-exercise inflammation.

How to use: You can drink ginger tea twice or thrice daily and use dried or fresh ginger root to make the tea. Even you can massage the affected area with ginger oil to reduce inflammation.

Turmeric

This yellow spice also helps prevent inflammation. The active ingredient curcumin in turmeric is an antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties. According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in 2003, concluded that the active ingredient curcumin in turmeric inhibits a number of different molecules that play a role in inflammation. Turmeric is very effective in reducing inflammation happens due to muscle sprains, arthritis, and other injuries. You can use turmeric powder in your cooking to prevent inflammation in the body.

How to use: You can drink a cup of turmeric tea or a glass of hot turmeric milk once or twice daily. A paste prepared with turmeric and sesame oil applied externally on the skin helps reduce inflammation.

Garlic

According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that several compounds in garlic have anti-inflammatory therapeutic power. The researchers identified four different sulfur-containing compounds in garlic that help to close the pathways that lead to inflammation.

How to use: Eat 2 to 3 raw garlic cloves daily on an empty stomach to prevent inflammation. You can also rub garlic oil directly on an affected.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes can help heal inflammation in the body. According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2011 reports that due to the concentration of nutrients in sweet potatoes they have anti-inflammatory potential. The high amount of vitamins C and E and the carotenoids alpha- and beta-carotene in sweet potatoes help reduce inflammation in the body. Regular intake of sweet potatoes can help reduce inflammation in the nerve tissue and brain.

How to use: You can use sweet potatoes to make pancakes, cookies, french fries and chips. Even if you want you can enjoy baked, roasted, grilled or mashed sweet potato dishes.

