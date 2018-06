Rice is a staple food in a lot of cultures. In India too, a balanced meal consists of rice, roti, dal, sabzi, soup or salad. In the recent times, however, due to fads, we sense an aversion towards rice. Here are the health benefits of rice listed down by Pavithra. N. Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

 Provides Energy – it acts as fuel for the body and aids in the normal functioning of the brain.

 Prevents Obesity – Low levels of fat, cholesterol, and sodium also help reduce obesity.

 Gluten-free – Rice naturally does not contain any gluten and hence, causes no inflammation in the gut. This means that people suffering from celiac disease can easily include it in their diet. Read: Should you avoid rice? Our dietician answers.

 Controls Blood Pressure – Rice is low in sodium, so it is considered one of the best foods for those suffering from hypertension.

 Prevents Cancer – Whole grain variety of brown rice, is rich in insoluble fiber that helps protect against many types of cancer.

 Skin Care – powdered rice can be applied topically to cure skin conditions. rice water is readily prescribed by Ayurvedic practitioners as an effective ointment to cool off inflamed skin surfaces.

 Prevents Alzheimer’s Disease – Brown rice is said to contain high levels of nutrients that stimulate the growth and the activity of neurotransmitters, subsequently helping in preventing Alzheimer’s disease to a considerable extent.

 Diuretic and Digestive Qualities – The husk of rice is considered to be an effective medicine to treat dysentery. As a diuretic, it helps you eliminate toxins from the body like uric acid, and even lose weight.

 Improves Metabolism – Rice is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals like niacin, vitamin D, calcium, fiber, iron, thiamine, and riboflavin. These vitamins provide the foundation for the body’s metabolism, immune system health, and general functioning of the organs.

 Boosts Cardiovascular Health – Rice bran oil is known to have antioxidant properties that promote cardiovascular strength by reducing cholesterol levels in the body.

 Relieves IBS – Rice has resistant starch, which reaches the bowels and stimulates the growth of useful bacteria that help with normal bowel movements. Also, this insoluble rice is very useful in reducing the effects of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea.

 Other Benefits – Rice can prevent chronic constipation. The insoluble fiber in it acts like a soft sponge that may be pushed through the intestinal tract quickly and easily. Brown rice and whole grains are known to be rich in insoluble fiber. Read: Did you know this rice can aid in weight loss?

Image Source: Shutterstock