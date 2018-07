Millions of people struggle with eating disturbances and appetite control, but food addictions cannot be resolved only with willpower. And those who suffer from binge eating disorder are left on a dangerous rollercoaster ride of social challenges, difficult emotions and destructive physical consequences. And yes, one of the major causes of weight gain is also binge-eating. When you experience too much hunger pangs you eat too much. Binge eaters often report feelings of anxiety, sadness, anxiety and bingeing until they feel sick. However, common treatments like cognitive behaviour therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy, cognitive behaviour therapy and interpersonal therapy are used to treat binge eating disorder. But people who seek treatment for BED are also concerned about their weight.

Frequent hunger pangs take place due to poor diet, emotional stress or nutritional deficiencies. There are healthy ways of suppressing your appetite with some natural appetite suppressants. In 1990, appetite suppressants began to be used as a treatment for binge eating disorder. The first appetite suppressant was called ‘redux’, but it was found that they are not good for health. Here we have listed few natural appetite suppressants for binge eaters.

Here’s the list of 10 natural diet suppressants which will help you feel full for longer:

Eggs

You should consume protein-enriched foods like eggs. People who consume eggs during breakfast do not experience frequent hunger pangs. They also tend to consume lesser calories throughout the day.

Almonds

Almonds act as an appetite suppressant naturally. With a handful of almonds your daily requirement of magnesium, vitamin E and antioxidants can be met. These delicious nuts prevent you from binge-eating and give you a feeling of fullness.

Avocados

They are a fibre-rich food which can suppress your appetite naturally. Avocado contains fat which sends signals to the brain saying that the stomach is full and it helps to suppress the appetite.

Dark Chocolates

The frequent cravings for food can be curbed with the bitterness of dark chocolate. Just one or two pieces of dark chocolate will send your brain signals of bitterness and steric acid in dark chocolate slows down digestion which makes you feel full for longer.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is high in carbs and it keeps you full for a longer period of time. After consumption, these slow-digesting carbs make you feel satiated for prolonged hours. Oatmeal prevents you from binge eating by suppressing the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain essential fatty acids and soluble fibre which make them the perfect add-on for your smoothies and salads. One important benefits of these seeds are suppressing appetite. Whether grounded or whole flaxseeds, they are best as appetite suppressants.

Peppers

Add a few teaspoons of cayenne pepper on your food to prevent eating too much. Spicy foods are always a great way to boost your metabolism and suppress your appetite.

Skim milk

Skim milk can also help to suppress those hunger pangs. One serving of this drink per day decreases your cravings for unhealthy food.

Salmon and Tuna

Salmon increases leptin levels in our body, the hormone that suppresses hunger pangs. You can also try tuna, it has the same effect.

Water

Only two extra glasses of water every day can suppress your appetite. Drinking water before your meals will prevent you from binge-eating.

Image Source: Shutterstock