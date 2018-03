Avocado is a very nutritious superfood which is rich in fibre, total fat, good fats (monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids), vitamins E and C, folate, magnesium, copper and potassium. Avocados are also known to be a great food for weightloss too. The Internal Medicine Review says that ‘Avocado consumers were 33 percent less likely to be overweight or obese and 32 percent less likely to have an elevated waist circumference compared to non-consumers. On average, avocado consumers weighed 7.5 lbs less, had a mean BMI of 1 unit less and 1.2 inches smaller waist circumference compared to non-consumers.’

However, consuming avocados every day might become very monotonous and unappealing to you. You might want to get creative with avocados and include it in your diet in different ways. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Guacamole: The easiest and tastiest way to enjoy avocado would be to make Guac out of it. All you need is some finely chopped tomatoes, chillies and onion. Kosher salt and lime juice. Take the pulp of avocados and mix the rest of the ingredients.

2. Smoothies: Since avocados don’t have a strong taste of its own they can be added to your favourite smoothies. Without much alterations of taste, you’ll get the nutrition of avocados.

3. Salad: Add a few pieces of avocados to your salad and enjoy a healthy treat.

4. Omelet: While beating your eggs add some finely chopped avocados for amazing flavour and texture. You can also make a boiled egg salad by mixing chopped boiled egg and avocados and give it flavour according to your wish with lime juice, black pepper, salt, etc.

5. Sandwich spread: Replace your mayo or cheese spread with a healthy avocado spread. Add your favourite seasonings and tastemakers to mashed avocados and add a bit of olive oil. Beat it well to form a smooth spread kind of texture. Apply it to your sandwich bread and enjoy.