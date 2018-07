When you talk about ziplining, most people will take it as just another thrilling outdoor activity. Apart from just killing the boredom of monotonous life, this adventure sport has a host of health benefits. Yes, it could be a fun experience to remember but, it’s not just that. Trust us, it is one of the most beneficial activities for your mental as well as physical health. Here are 5 of its health benefits:

1) Burns calories

As surprising as it may sound when you try this adventure sport, you are, in turn lowering your blood pressure to fly high. You are doing a lot of physical activity like climbing high and get in the right position, holding on rightly to the carabiners and much more. Clearly, you’re sweating it all out. Moreover, when you zip line, you are creating a calorie deficit and hence, it helps you in burning fats.

2) Keeps your heart health

Adventure sports such as ziplining are known to benefit your heart health. The fresh air and the hike reduces the blood pressure. Decreasing your blood pressure lowers the dangers of heart diseases, diabetes and stroke too.

3) Let’s you breathe fresh air

Constant exposure to air conditioners and fans have made us unaware of the benefits of an open environment. As a generation that is engulfed in their working spaces, we tend to underestimate the power of nature. A 2014 study named, ‘Tree and forest effects on air quality and human health in the United States,’ published in Elsevier Ltd observed that ‘clean, pollution-free air reduces the instances of illness and death caused due to respiratory diseases.

A 2015 study named, ‘Natural outdoor environments and mental and physical health: relationships and mechanisms,’ published in the Environment International reported that green spaces were associated with better self-perceived general health and better mental health.

Moreover, it is great for your lungs. This is so because clean air helps in cleansing toxins from your respiratory system, thereby protecting your body from sickness. All in all, this sport is greatly helpful for your respiratory system.

4) Helps in de-stressing

Any activity that you enjoy will surely help you de-stress. When you are doing an activity like this, you are, in turn, trying to maintain all your calm. The environment outside is welcoming. All of this helps in de-stressing.

5) Boosts your self-esteem

Ziplining is all about venturing out of your comfort zone. It is something that lets you experience your adrenaline rush. It is an incredible experience, but beyond that, the minute you finish the adventure sport you feel a sense of accomplishment. All of this helps in amping up your self-esteem.

Image Source: Shutterstock