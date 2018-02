Peanut butter, widely known for its great taste also has essential nutrients. Its health benefits will make you include this yummy treat in your diet today. Here are a few health benefits of this tasty butter:

Rich protein source

Peanut butter has a high amount of protein content (ranges from about 25-30 grams every 100 grams). These proteins are utilized in each and every cell for building and repairing of the body after being broken down into amino acids. Here’s why you should eat peanut butter for weight loss. Lowering cholesterol levels

The fats found in olive oil are almost equal to the fat content in peanut butter. This butter does not put the heart at risk as it contains both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats and these fats are not saturated. This unsaturated fat helps to promote the circulation of good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein) and eventually helps in lowering bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) levels. Prevention of Type II diabetes

Consumption of peanut butter reduces the risk of Type II diabetes. Unsaturated fats present in the peanut butter improve insulin sensitivity. A higher intake of peanut butter and other nuts have shown in research to reduce the risk of type II diabetes. Antioxidant Properties

The presence of folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, pyridoxine, riboflavin and thiamin in peanut butter causes its content of antioxidants property. Resveratrol found in peanut butter is a polyphenolic antioxidant and is said to be helpful in the control of diseases like certain types of cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, degenerative nerve diseases and viral and /or fungal infections. Regulation of Blood sugar levels

Magnesium which is helpful in the regulation of blood sugar level and blood pressure is also present in peanut butter (170mg/100grams). Magnesium present in peanut butter makes up for 42% daily recommended value. It also plays a vital part in the muscle, bone and immunity development of the body. High in Potassium

Potassium which is a fluid balancing element in the body and acts as an electrolyte is present in peanut butter (70mg/100g). Potassium is a found in high quantities in peanut butter is a heart-friendly element and puts no pressure on the blood or cardiovascular system. Rich in dietary fibre

Lack of Dietary fibre may lead to a lot of health problems such as constipation, diabetes, cholesterol and various other heart diseases. Thus it is one of the most important parts of our diet. There is a high dietary fibre content in both peanuts and peanut butter amounting to about 12g and20g in 125 g of peanuts and peanut butter.

Image: Shutterstock