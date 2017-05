Jamun, or Indian blackberry is loaded with nutrients that collectively work toward improving health. Here are some interesting health benefits of jamun you must know.

Good for diabetics : Jamun is used to treat diabetes by several traditional practitioners. Scientifically, it has a low glycaemic index, making it a good option for diabetics. A study published in the Complement Ther Med reviewed literature on anti-diabetic effects of jamun, suggesting that it holds significant potential to produce safer drugs for diabetes treatment [1]. Another study showed that jamun seeds could lower blood sugar levels by 30% [2]. The fruit is associated with lowered risk of secondary complications of diabetes.

: Jamun is used to treat diabetes by several traditional practitioners. Scientifically, it has a low glycaemic index, making it a good option for diabetics. A study published in the Complement Ther Med reviewed literature on anti-diabetic effects of jamun, suggesting that it holds significant potential to produce safer drugs for diabetes treatment [1]. Another study showed that jamun seeds could lower blood sugar levels by 30% [2]. The fruit is associated with lowered risk of secondary complications of diabetes. Improves immunity and bone strength : The fruit also has healthy amount of nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium and Vitamin C, which makes it great for boosting immunity and bone strength. Besides jamun, you can eat these foods to improve your immunity without spending too much.

: The fruit also has healthy amount of nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium and Vitamin C, which makes it great for boosting immunity and bone strength. Besides jamun, you can eat these foods to improve your immunity without spending too much. Keeps heart disease at bay: Jamun is loaded with nutrients like ellagic acid/ellagitannins, anthocyanins and anthocyanidins that confer upon them potent anti-inflammatory property [3]. These compounds are also powerful antioxidants that prevent oxidation of cholesterol and plaque formation that contributes to heart disease. Besides, the fruit is also a rich source of potassium (a 100g serving of jamun fruits contains 55 mg of potassium) that helps prevent hypertension, a risk factor for heart disease.

Jamun is loaded with nutrients like ellagic acid/ellagitannins, anthocyanins and anthocyanidins that confer upon them potent anti-inflammatory property [3]. These compounds are also powerful antioxidants that prevent oxidation of cholesterol and plaque formation that contributes to heart disease. Besides, the fruit is also a rich source of potassium (a 100g serving of jamun fruits contains 55 mg of potassium) that helps prevent hypertension, a risk factor for heart disease. Treats infections: Traditionally , different parts of the jaumun plant (leaves, bark and seeds) have been used for treating bacterial infections. The plant stores compounds like malic acid, gallic acid, oxalic acid and tannins which gives the plant as well as the fruits being antimalarial, antibacterial and gastroprotective properties.

Traditionally Aids digestion and oral health: Leaves of the Jamun tree have been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat diarrhoea and ulcers. They also have anti-bacterial properties and are thus used in many medicines for treating oral health problems.

Leaves of the Jamun tree have been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat diarrhoea and ulcers. They also have anti-bacterial properties and are thus used in many medicines for treating oral health problems. May help prevent cancer: Several studies have investigated chemoprotective properties of the jamun. According to a study by Jagetia GC and colleagues the fruit extract has radioprotective properties, demonstrating that jamun extract inhibited radiation induced generation of free radicals that can cause cancer [4].

Even though they are very tasty raw, you can make a jamun smoothie if you want.

Image source: Getty images