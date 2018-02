The world has fallen in love with essential oils and its amazingly mesmerising benefits. Another gem from the world of essential oil is Copaiba oil which is widely used in many ways right from skin to respiratory health. One of the earth’s most anti-inflammatory substances, this essential oil which is now spreading around in the world has been extensively used by indigenous people in traditional medicine.

Skin care

The astringent property of copaiba oil leads to one of its most popular health benefits. The active components present in copaiba oil helps tightening the skin making it look younger, leads to a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and prevents wounds in the ageing body by providing strength to the skin. Reduce or eliminate the visibility of scars

Copaiba essential oil not only protects the skin but works wonders in healing the skin as well. The appearance of blisters, marks and pimples can be eliminated by the nutrients and organic compounds infused into the body by the use of Copaiba oil. In order to speed the healing and reduce the visibility, copaiba oil is often applied to scars. Relieves congestion

People suffering from a congestive problem or respiratory issue often resort to Copaiba essential oil and aromatherapy. Copaiba oil which is widely established as an anti-inflammatory eases any sort of discomfort and loosens the irritation causing muscles and glands when inhaled. Reduces pain

Copaiba oil has been used for generations a wonderful analgesic.It proves to be highly effective in reducing pain and loosening muscles whether in the context of an aromatherapy or in case of topical application it provides great results by easing headache discomforts and severe migraines. Elimination of Infection

Copaiba essential oil holds a strong antibacterial nature which helps boost the immune system. It protects any wound from developing an infection and acts as a protective shield for the skin. It eliminates harmful bacteria and microorganisms which are internally negatively affecting thus protecting you internally. Improves mood

Copaiba essential oil is often used to improve mood and lighten the spirits as an element in aromatherapy. It has a sweet, pleasant smell of rich a feature which is generally not seen in other essential oils. Your day can be significantly improved by the combination of it scent and gentle effect on your hormonal balance. Prevention of Fungal Infection

Copaiba essential oil has unique terpene structures which are effective as antifungal agents. Copaiba oil is one of the few that has the capacity to prevent fungal infections. This essential oil speeds up the healing process significantly in case of ailments like athlete foot or any sort of nail fungus. It also protects you from any kind of future infection. Lowers Blood pressure

Adding some Copaiba to your regular aromatherapy ritual significantly reduces the risk of any sort of stroke or heart attack and also boosts your heart health. The tension and strain in your blood vessels is highly relieved by the anti-inflammatory and soothing nature of copaiba essential oil, thus leading to a drop in the blood pressure and disappearance of strain from the cardiovascular system. One of the leading causes of stroke and coronary diseases, atherosclerosis is also thus prevented.

