Bone broth has been used as a digestive tonic since traditional times. The reason it has been used as a healing ailment for the gut goes back to collagen. Collagen has the unique ability to seal and heal holes in the gut lining and reduce inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. In this way, it proves to be beneficial for those suffering from the leaky gut syndrome, inflammatory bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease etc. Nmami Agarwal, Celebrity Nutritionist and Dietitian helps us in understanding the bone broth’s real benefits and disadvantages if any.

Top nutritional facts of bone broth: Since bone broth is regarded as a superfood due to its numerous health benefits to the body, it has the following nutritional facts:

• It contains good amounts of collagen, which is responsible for soft and supple skin, lustrous locks and nails

• It acts as a digestive tonic for anyone suffering from acid reflux or inflammatory bowel syndrome.

• Since it has anti-inflammatory amino acids, minerals which speed up body’s natural healing processes, it acts an ideal natural supplement for athletes.

• It accelerates weight loss along with a balanced diet as helps in the breakdown of cellulite

• Loaded with bone marrow extracts, it contains healthy nutritious hormones and lipids required by your body.

• It helps heal a leaky gut, which is the root cause of many autoimmune diseases.

• It also tends to soothe nausea and well tolerated by pregnant women. Plus, it has all essential nutrients required for the growth of the developing baby

Bone broth is helpful in detox: Glycine is one essential amino acid found in bone broth and helps in the detoxification process. It acts as a helping hand to the liver in removing toxins from the body. Endogenous (internal) antioxidants are produced which help in breaking fat molecules within the body and flushing out the end products.

Broth helpful in keeping away cold and flu: Bone marrow is an essential part of the immune system and contains all kinds of cells necessary for immune function. We are susceptible to cold and flu when our immunity is at stake. Hence, bone broth does the needful as it contains abundant amounts of bone marrow cells.

Is bone broth an ideal broth for healing? Yes, as it contains anti-inflammatory amino acids typically collagen which has healing properties and helps in the synthesis of skin, bones, and tissues. It definitely acts as a healing broth, especially for sportsmen who undergo injuries seldom.

Does bone broth any disadvantages? Some of the dangers of bone broth are mentioned below:

• It may contain harmful additives and preservatives.

• It’s not vegetarian or vegan-friendly.

• The high glutamate content of long-cooked broth may cause neurological disorders.

• You might be contaminating yourself with lead.

Top ways to eat bone broth: You can blend bone broths into smoothies, make healthy collagen gummy bears, and use it in everything possible from scrambled eggs, soups, curries, stews, breakfast bowls, tacos etc.

Image source: Shutterstock