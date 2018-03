From colours of joy to rings of laughter echoing in the air, the colourful festival of Holi is here. While bhang, singing, dancing, the mischief with colours and water is on everyone’s mind, it is quite possible that the aftermath might not be as joyous as the festival. In all the festivities, it is critical that we take care not to let accidents mar the enjoyment by being cautious. The colours used in Holi can cause health hazards like skin rashes, eye allergies, irritation to name a few. Dr Santosh Datar, Medical Director and Consultant Doctor from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd., suggests some safety tips this festive season.

1. Stay hydrated.

During Holi, people tend to stay outdoors for a longer period of time. One can suffer from a heat-related illness if fluid consumption is less. Dehydration may result in low blood pressure, giddiness, weakness, fainting and can be sometimes life-threatening.

2. Avoid consumption of hard drinks.

The commonly consumed drink during Holi, bhang, can lead to health issues if consumed in large quantity. Never consume it with alcohol. Also, avoid driving after consumption of bhang or alcohol as it could cause – road accidents; resulting in fatal injuries.

3. Use chemical free colours.

The artificial colours used for Holi are unsafe since they may contain chemicals like lead, mercury, copper sulphate, etc. These chemicals might result in skin cancer, eye allergy, kidney failures and other destructive illnesses. The colours can cause asthma and penetrate the skin as well. One must avoid playing with dry colours if allergic to dust and pollen since it triggers the allergy. Opt for organic or natural colours for Holi like turmeric, henna etc. Here are few expert tips for a SAFE and Healthy Holi.

4. Strictly avoid water balloons.

Water balloons are very risky during Holi. If struck on the face or eyes, it can cause serious injuries. There have been cases of people suffering from blunt eye and head injury due to water balloons. Avoid using them and discourage others to use water balloons as well.

5. Don’t ignore skin itchiness.

Skin problems are very common during Holi. If any part of the skin itches after getting in contact with the colour, do wash it immediately with tap water and consult your doctor if the problem persists.

6. Keep emergency medical service numbers handy.

Keep emergency numbers like 100, 108, 102, etc, saved in the address book of your phone. These emergency numbers will be helpful in the golden hour. It is also advisable to keep a first aid kit handy in case of emergencies until the ambulance arrives. Also read first aid for holi — what to do if holi colours get into your eyes, mouth and skin.

Enjoying Holi safely and responsibly is crucial considering the high risk of injuries and health hazards.

Image Source: Shutterstock