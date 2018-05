Do you remember the sizzling and ravishing Sonal Chauhan with her sultry looks and alluring personality? Yes! That gorgeous actress who shot to fame due to her envious figure after she became the first Indian to claim the Miss World Tourism title. ‘Jannat’ fame actress Sonal Chauhan grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences, when she featured alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor, who has acted in many advertisements and films, will be next seen in JP Dutta’s war film, ‘Paltan’. Sonal turns 32 today and oh boy, how fit is she! Sonal is a fitness enthusiast and is often appreciated for her toned body. She sweats it hard in the gym and believes in healthy living. On her birthday, we bring to you two of her most-opted fitness exercises!

Squats: Now we all know that squats are good for your hamstrings, buttocks, legs and thighs. But it also promotes mobility, flexibility, balance and is a wholesome goodness for your body!

Chest fly: Plays a vital role in improving the chest shape by toning the chest muscles.

Drop it like a Squat!!! A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Core Strengthening: You will often see the actor performing core strengthening exercises and pull ups too. All of which strengthens the whole body.

Sonal believes in bringing variation to her exercise routine to break the monotony and kill the lethargy. She loves to experiment with her fitness routine and to reinvent it by pushing herself and achieving her desired fitness goals. Also, she doesn’t advocate crash diet or starving and doesn’t follow any dietary restrictions.

Image/ video source: Instagram/ @sonalchauhan