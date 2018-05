If you look around, there are very few actors in Bollywood who get to play pivotal roles or protagonists in their early 50’s. But that’s not the case for the supremely talented Madhuri Dixit Nene who has many exciting projects in the pipeline. Today, on her 51st birthday, we look at how the ravishing diva has danced her way to keep herself fit, even this age!

The impeccable actress has been in the industry for more than two decades,and is synonymous to poise and beauty. Her charming personality and magical aura is second to none! She started learning Kathak, since she was just 3 years old and went on to become an accomplished Kathak dancer.

Even today, the actor is a judge of many dance reality shows and makes sure she performs quite often!

Why should you choose Kathak for fitness?

‘Kathak’ as a dance form originated from the need to express stories during the ancient period. A dance form that heavily depends upon facial expressions, is the go-to fitness secret that you should totally try! The dance is quite demanding- physically. Kathak Yoga is a legit form of yoga today! The foot tap and movements are performed straight-legged, making it all the more physically challenging.

Top 3 benefits of kathak are:

-It opens your horizons by helping you to express yourself better.

-You could totally shed those extra calories by kathak. It is not less than a weight-bearing exercise for your feet since it is performed by wearing a ghungroo.

-Since it is known for facial expressions, it helps in the movement of each of your face muscle!

Image/ video source: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene