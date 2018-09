The might guava is loaded with vitamin C, carotene and antioxidants which can enhance your immunity. Also, it contains vitamin A which can help you to keep your vision intact. Guava is used in sweet and savoury dishes and as a refreshing drink too. So, just eat it right away and stay in top shape.

It can help you to regulate your blood sugar levels: Guava contains potassium and can manage your sugar level.

It can help you to relax your muscles: It acts as a nervous relaxant as it is rich in magnesium. It can energize you and relax your nerves.

It can cleanse your system: Since it is rich in fibre it is an excellent cleanser and can eliminate toxins and waste from your body and this will help you to burn more fats and shed those excess kilos.

It can aid your digestion: It is loaded with fibre and can help you to fight constipation. So, just drink some guava juice and you are sorted!

Swati Bhushan, Chief clinical nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital, suggests 2 delicious recipes which you should try today.

Guava curry leaves chutney: A chutney rich in dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, lutein and beta Carotene.

Ingredients: 2 medium guavas (de-skinned and de-seeded), 20 curry leaves, 1 teaspoon ginger (chopped), 8 garlic flakes, 2 medium green chilli (slit into halves), 2 pinch cinnamon (dalchini) powder and black salt to taste.

Method:

Combine all ingredients and blend in a grinder till smooth. Serve! Relish it!

Crunchy guava salad: A salad rich in dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, lutein and beta carotene, calcium, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B 12 and protein.

Ingredients:

For Bread Mayonnaise: 2 medium whole wheat bread, 1 ½ teacup hung curd, ½ teaspoon mustard powder, ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper, ½ teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon honey and salt to taste

For the salad: 1 teacup Guava (cut into cubes) , ½ teacup pomegranate seeds, ½ teacup zucchini (cut into cubes), few leaves of iceberg lettuce (roughly shredded) , ¾ teaspoon flaxseeds, 1 tablespoon walnuts (chopped) , 1 teaspoon watermelon seeds and 1 teaspoon raisins.

Method:

For bread mayonnaise:

Combine all ingredients and blend in a grinder till smooth.

Keep refrigerated till use.

For the Salad: