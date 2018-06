Bengaluru-based biker Aditya Dusange has been going on road trips since the last 4 years and travelled extensively from Bengaluru to places like Kodaikanal, Munnar, Ooty, Goa, Varkala, Gokarna and many more.But, once while riding in ghats, unfortunately, he met with an accident as his bike collided with a truck. Fortunately, his safety gear and helmet gave him a new lease of life. Also, at times he encountered dehydration, low energy levels and so on. As per Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, while hitting the road, a rider has to ensure that he takes a complete charge of his health. Below she lists out health and diet for bikers who go often on the road trips.

Read: Does your child have motion sickness? Here are some helpful travel tips

Health and diet tips:

• While riding, wear a good quality of helmet, jacket, elbow, shoulder and back armors, riding pants with knee and hip protectors, riding boots, gloves, knee guards, keeps the mirrors on and use reflector vest to be more visible on the road.

• Carry minimal luggage.

• Carry sunscreen and your sunglasses.

• Maintain a correct posture while riding the bike.

• Take frequent breaks and relax.

• Obey traffic rules this will also help you to avoid accidents.

• Stay alert and avoid getting distracted.

• Carry first aid and if you have any health issues avoid going on a bike ride.

• Make sure that the weather is good for riding. As accidents can occur during monsoon.

• Bikers can also suffer from vomiting, nausea, stomach upset, dehydration and so on so drink electoral, nimbu pani, chaas or coconut water.

• Carry whole fruits like apple, oranges, pear and dry fruits.

• Eat subzi, dal, rice, salad and avoid spicy, oily and junk food.

• Carry thepla made in minimal oil, khakra, carrot sticks, yogurt, sandwich

• Stay hydrated drink a lot of water.

• Opt for regional food.

• Eat at hygienic places.

Read: 15 things mothers need to carry during road trips with toddlers