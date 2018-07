Nuts contain a variety of health benefits and they form a vital part of our diet. they can be your best friends for life as they help you to kill your hunger pangs, can manage your cholesterol levels, are good for your heart, can boost your immunity, help you to lose weight, improve digestion and cognitive function.

Moreover, nuts can do wonders to your skin. Yes! You have heard it right! nuts – almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews can help you to look radiant and ravishing! They can help you to improve your skin health and defy the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines and so on. The nuts are loaded with vitamins and minerals that can help you to glow and charm everyone with your perfect looks. So, be wise and add them to your diet and get the glowing skin you craved for. As per research, consuming nuts can cure skin conditions and make it healthy.

Amazing almonds

Almond contains vitamin C which can be beneficial for your skin. Consuming almonds can help you to deal with skin conditions like acne, eczema and dark spots.

Curative cashews

We all love it! Yes! Cashew which can be used as a garnishing agent is jam-packed with selenium and vitamin E. It also has antioxidant properties which can reduce your skin inflammation and hydrate your skin. Consuming cashews can be good for your skin.

Wonderful walnuts

Walnuts can improve your health in the number of ways – they can boost your memory, good for your digestive system and so on. Also, do you know that walnuts can help your skin to become smooth? Yes! You have heard it right! Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that can add shine to your skin and can make it supple.

Say Hi to hazelnuts

Hazelnuts contain vitamin E, A and C and can help in preventing wrinkles and fine lines by delaying the signs of ageing. Your skin can stay hydrated and moisturized due to the vitamin E present in the hazelnuts.

Opt for chestnuts

Chestnuts contain vitamin c which can protect the breakdown of collagen that maintains healthy and supple skin. So, just consume it.

Bountiful Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts are a loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and selenium which can help you to improve your skin’s elasticity and can cure pimples and acne.

A word of caution: Consume these nuts in the right quantities recommended by your expert. Going overboard can invite a lot of health problems like bloating, gas and so on.

