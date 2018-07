Standing on that king board and balancing on it through those beautiful waves can be fun! Surfing is not merely a water sport which one does for recreational purpose but it is also a healthy activity which will help you to stay in top shape. While watching Baywatch, many of us have felt that we should try this sport at least once in the lifetime. So, what are you waiting for? If you want a toned body, get, set and surf!

It can help you to improve your back strength

Many people suffer from a back problem and you can blame it on their sedentary lifestyle. But, if you take up surfing it can help you to acquire a stronger back. Just go out there and surf!

Can enhance your cardiovascular health

It provides an intense upper body and core workout as paddling out against the waves takes a lot of effort. Surfing can improve your heart rate by keeping all the heart ailments at bay.

You can get your daily dose of vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for our body and helps our bones to become strong. It also regulates the growth of skin cells. So, you can opt for surfing and improve your overall well-being.

It is like a stress-buster

Many of us are stressed due to the hectic work schedules and so on. So, if you wish to stay stress-free go surfing and you will surely enjoy!

Strengthens your legs

If you wish to acquire strong legs, then surfing can be a boon for you.

It can help you to improve your balance

To stay on the surfboard, one has to maintain a proper balance. So, taking up surfing can help you to enhance your balance and you can easily surf through the waves.

You can become flexible

If you become flexible you can prevent injuries both on and off the surfboard. Start surfing right away and lead a healthy life.

Know how to surf

If you are a beginner opt for a long-board.

Enter the water with your board under your arm and attach the leg leash ( a leg rope used while surfing) to your rear ankle.

On your board, you can lie flat with your head in the front of the board.

When the wave is a few meters away, Lie in the prone position and start paddling.

Then, stand up on the board. Know how to stand: Your hands should be placed under your shoulders on the surfboard. While springing off your legs and toes, do push up. To get your feet underneath you, this will give you enough height. So, your one foot should be in front of the other and perpendicular to the middle of the board.

Precautions

You should know to swim.

The surfing board should suit your body and ability.

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen as you can suffer from sunburns.

Warm up before entering the water.

Look for any restrictions on the beach and follow them.

Make sure there is a lifeguard on the beach.

Image Source: Shutterstock