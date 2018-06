By beating Austrian Dominic Thiem in straight sets, World number one Rafael Nadal won an 11th French Open title. To earn his 17th Grand Slam, Nadal, 32, won 6-4 6-3 6-2. Nadal who enjoys a massive fan following is the poster boy amongst the youth. After Margaret Court, who won 11 Australian Open titles between 1960 and 1973, Nadal is the only second player in history to win the same Grand Slam on 11 occasions.

Speaking about Nadal’s fitness, the power-packed performer is a fitness enthusiast and when you watch him play, you will see how strong, agile and powerful Nadal is in the court. Nadal never misses his fitness routine and manages to perform exceptionally well. Yes! the credit of his fitness goes to tennis! Here, Pooja Udeshi, consultant Sports nutritionist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, tells you why tennis can help you to stay fit. She says, “Tennis is an amazing sport to maintain a good health, agility, endurance, fitness and flexibility.” Below she lists out the benefits of playing tennis.

It’s a full body workout: Playing tennis can have a great impact on your whole body. Each and every body part is in action while one is playing the sport. This will help one to stay in shape and acquire a fitter bod.

Burns fat and calories: Yes! You have heard it right! The full body workout helps to burn calories. Wonderful! Isn’t it?

It also enhances your flexibility, balance and coordination: This, in turn, will help you to perform at your best, reducing the chances of injuries.

It helps you stay optimistic, enhances your mood and helps you to lead a healthy and a stress-free life.

Improves your heart and lung capacity, good for aerobic health and helps you to stay active and energetic!

Source: Instagram/ @ rafaelnadal