Planning to start on with your workout schedule soon? Aspiring to lose weight quick and look fit at your best friend’s marriage? Well, avoid these workout mistakes to get the best out of your workout regime. Here’s what you should and should not do going beyond workout myths and assumptions.

Do relax between sweat sessions: Recovery and rest are two pillars of a successful workout plan. So, in case you miss on anyone, your weight loss regime will be damaged. When you do not relax between your sweat sessions, your body starts producing cortisol, a stress hormone that enhances fat storage and appetite which can make your weight loss go on a toss.

Do not work out at a stretch: Keeping workouts shorter and intense will actually help you in winning the race than carrying on with your sessions for a longer duration, beyond 45 minutes at a stretch. With extensive workout for prolonged duration, your cortisol shoots up which is damaging for muscle tissues due to absence of muscle protecting hormones like growth hormone and testosterone.

Sweat as much as possible: In case you are not sweating adequately during the workout, understand that your regime isn’t enough. If you seriously want to lose weight, you need to put your muscles in a challenge and go on for an intense workout plan. Lifting heavy weights is one of the ways to stay thinner and get long term muscle growth.

Do not stick to the same workout: It is of no use to remain in your comfort zone and repeat the same workout for months. In case you are looking for a really losing your weight and bringing your body to shape, you got to vary your workouts and attempt those that you are not good at so that you can challenge your body and keep it active.

Be committed: It is important to remain a dedicated and committed gymer if losing fat is your goal. Hitting the gym once or twice a week as per your mood may help in keeping your heart steady but for weight loss that is not enough. You need to be consistent to shape your body.

Eat right before workout: While we assume that eating fatty foods can prepare your body for a great workout, they actually reduce your performance. Reason, it takes time for fatty foods like nuts and avocados to digest, hence, you will end up in making your body compete with itself for blood supply. Not only affecting exercise performance, consumption of fatty foods may even give you work out ending muscle cramps. You should rather eat more carbs for a calorie-blasting workout.

Monitor your protein intake post workout: While it is generally assumed that the more protein you consume after workout, the better the outcome of your workout you get as protein consumption helps in muscle repair and growth, researchers have proved that it is a myth. Consuming excessive protein may actually render your workout useless. Researchers say that for those who weigh about 150 pounds, having 20 gm of protein within half of hour of the workout gives best results.

