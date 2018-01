If you are bored of the monotonous workout routine at a gym and wish to break the routine, then you must try BOSU ball. Although similar to Swiss ball, this technique is known to engage your core muscles and intensify the workout. It is not only challenging but also helps you tone your muscles, workout your abs and aid in weight loss. Moreover, it can be done in the comfort of your home. If you are looking for some inspiration and tips on how to go about it, here’s a Bollywood celeb you follow on Instagram. The yesteryear actress Bhagyashree is not only following her fitness routine to the T but also tries out different ways to workout using a BOSU ball. Here are few videos from her Instagram profile to motivate you to give a try to this new fitness workout this year. Also read how to lose weight and get flat abs with a BOSU ball.

#1. The actress is seen doing burpees with BOSU ball in this video.

#2. In this video, the actress shows you how to use a swiss ball and BOSU ball for a greater core strength. Also know about stability ball moves for a super-toned body!

#3. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to trying different combinations. Here she is seen doing jump squats with the TRX and BOSU ball. Here are new fitness workouts Bollywood actresses tried in 2017.

For more videos on ways to use Bosu ball, you can go through the actress’s Instagram profile.

Image Source: Instagram/bhagyashree.online