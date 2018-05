Bollywood’s dazzling diva Shilpa Shetty is known for her perfect body and curvaceous figure. At 42, she still manages to look super svelte and sexy. The yummy mommy as featured in the list of 30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India by a leading fitness platform.

Elegant and graceful Shilpa Shetty who advocates fitness swears by yoga. Shilpa has come out with many fitness videos, DVDs, web page and books in-order to inspire people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In her recent book, ‘The diary of a domestic diva’, she has penned down healthy recipes, diet mantras, fitness tips for the people to help them to understand the importance of healthy living.

Shilpa who was always inclined towards fitness and near gives her fitness routine a miss. She perfectly manages to keep her weight in check yet enjoy the food she thoroughly likes.She believes in keep her diet simple, healthy and nutritious Shilpa Shetty is extremely flexible and often posts pictures of her performing yoga. When Shilpa lost her post pregnancy weight. She inspired a lot of women and soon became the talk of the tinsel town.

Like her fitness, her diet also is very much into place. Shilpa posted a picture of her detox breakfast on Instagram and captioned it as “After all those Sunday binges even I need a Detox. Breakfast: Organic Smoked Salmon and potatoes with Linseed oil So NO sugar,dairy,juice,fruit grains and meals r still so filling.The art is to “CHEW” without phones or work..Detoxing and Alkalising the body and mind.”

She also workouts on her core, does bosuball workouts , strength training sarvangasana, sirsasana, garud sirsasanaand, dandasana and many more with an aim to improve her balance, focus and dedication. She also tried her hand at archery.

We congratulate Shilpa and hope she keeps motivating us with her fitness rules.

