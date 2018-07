Bollywood actors are our role models for fitness. In recent times, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has become synonymous to yoga. Whether it is for her super-hot body or her open love for eating the right food, she never fails to inspire us. And indisputably, the fit-mommy gives us major #Fitness goals. At 42, she manages to look super svelte and sexy. The yummy mommy has also featured in the list of 30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India by a leading fitness platform.

The actor promotes yoga as a part of our lifestyle and frequently puts up social media posts, showing us how it is to be done. “Bring a change to your mind, body and soul by adding a little yoga to your life! #ShilpaKaMantra#SwasthRahoMastRaho” has truly been her mantra. One such post below, is your guide to pranayama. Have a look:

What is pranayama?

According to ancient Indian scriptures, breathing exercises are one of the best things you can do to help your body recover, repair and function better. In Sanskrit, ‘Prana’ means breath and ‘ayama’ means control. In other words ‘pranayama’ is literally a way to control one’s breath rightly. It is an age old practice to promote healthy living. There are various types of pranayama that help you in multiple ways.

One way to do it is: Take a few slow, deep breaths. Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth. Make sure that you take longer to exhale than you inhale. The deep breaths you take will signal your body to relax and calm your mind.

Its best to start your way to start your day. It is best to start your day by practising this exercise.

5 things to remember before pranayama: Every yogasana or exercise routine in general has to be learnt in a proper manner in order to attain its benefit. Here are 2 things to remember before you perform pranayama:

Always on an empty stomach. Always practice pranayama in open space, never in a closed environment.

What are the benefits of performing pranayama?

Doctors and medical experts also encourage their patients to perform pranayama, for all the benefits it imparts. Here are 10 benefits of pranayama:

It improves blood circulation. Improves concentration. Helps in releasing stress and depression. Releases anxiety. Helps in curing respiratory troubles such as asthma. Aids in curing gastric problems. Helps in relaxation. Keeps heart-problems at bay. Great for sexual health. Helps in curing migraine.

