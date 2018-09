Don’t know how to forge boulder shoulders? We are here with the words of wisdom on the science behind the phenomenon © Shutterstock

Working out the on shoulders is painful and tiring task, but when that workout ends, it feels great! And it’s no small feat to build shoulders that everyone envies, so, it will take time to see definite results. Ut believe us, it will all be worth the wait. Don’t know how to forge them? We are here with the words of wisdom on the science behind the phenomenon called boulder shoulders!

Barbell push press

Sets: 3 / Reps: 6 / Rest: 2 mins

Step 1: Grab a barbell and hold it at shoulder height with palms facing forwards.

Step 2: Set your feet shoulder width apart and slightly bend your knees to inititate the move.

Step 3: Push up with your legs to explosively press the barbell straight above your head. Return under control to the start position.

Barbell military press

Sets: 3 / Reps: 6 / Rest: 2 mins

Step 1: Position your feet close together and lift the barbell up to your shoulders, palms facing forward.

Step 2: Press the barbell above your head explosively until your arms are fully extended, then lower the weight under control.

Arnold press

Sets: 3 / Reps: 8 / Rest: 90 secs

Step 1: Sit on a bench with dumbbells held in front of you, palms facing your shoulders as though you’ve just finished a bicep curl.

Step 2: Push the dumbbells up over your head while rotating your arms until your palms face away from you. Straighten your arms, pause, then reverse the movement.

Lateral raise

Sets: 3 / Reps: 8 / Rest: 90 secs

Step: Pick a couple of dumbbells and stand with them by your sides, palms facing your body.

Step 2: Keeping your upper body still, lift the dumbbells out to your side with a slight bend at your elbows.

Step 3: Lift until your arms are parallel to the floor then slowly lower to the start position.

Single dumbbell front raise

Sets: 3 / Reps: 8 / Rest: 90 secs

Step 1: Hold the end of a dumbbell with both hands and let it hang between your legs, positioned shoulder width apart.

Step 2: Lift the dumbbell directly above you, keeping your arms extended, then lower it back down and repeat.

Dumbbell incline rear fly

Sets: 3 / Reps: 10 / Rest: 90 secs