VJ Anusha Dandekar is a household name. She is an Indo-Australian VJ, actor and singer who has hosted several shows. But in all these years if there is anything that hasn’t changed right from the time she began her career- it is her passion to remain fit. “I just have to say that’s why you have to love your body because no matter what, it listens to you & is good to you if you truly love it!” says Anusha in one of her posts. And one way to love your body is to keep fit.

Tree climbing: We often say that embracing nature is the best way to remain fit. Moreover, our childhood memories would see us climbing trees for fun. But honestly, it is highly beneficial for your health. Apart from helping in eye-coordination and muscle strength, it is a great stress reliever. Well, when you see Anusha climbing those trees so effortlessly, you’ll know why we say so.

Boxing: There is nothing better than a kick. Trust us, when we say this, we mean you must indulge in boxing for some fitness. Boxing is a total body workout that enhances your cardiovascular health. Moreover, it burns calories. Look at our favourite VJ boxing her way to fitness.

Handstand: One of the most under-rated exercises, handstand is a total body workout. It is super fun to do, and has loads of health benefits. It is great for your upper body and it trains your core muscles perfectly. It also aids in maintaining body balance. Didn’t we already tell you that Anusha is a pro when it comes to exercises? If you don’t believe us, look for yourself.

Somersaults: As kids, we all must have tried doing somersaults. Those failed attempts could be turned into a great energy booster- if you try hard. Somersaults are super fun and more importantly, super healthy too. It helps you focus as well as helps in balancing your body.

Surfing: Surfing is not merely a water sport which one does for recreational purpose but it is also a healthy activity which will help you to stay in top shape. It is great for your spine, heart and legs. It is also a great stress reliever and improves your balance.

Image Source: Instagram- @vjanusha