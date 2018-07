Tina Thadani is an actor, presenter, filmmaker and philanthropist. The Canadian-Indian is all set to act in a Bollywood short film, Anarkali. Her earlier short film, The Leftovers was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The versatile Tina is known to be very strict about her fitness regime. She shared her fitness fundas with us in an exclusive interview.

What does fitness mean to you?

I’ve always been into fitness. My weight keeps increasing if I don’t exercise.

What do you practise to maintain your fitness?

I do a mixture of Pilates, strength training and weight training. I try to exercise 5 days a week for an hour at least.

How do you exercise on days when you are extremely busy?

On lazy days, I do EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation) which is a 20-minute full body workout.

Which part of your body do you focus on while exercising?

I primarily focus on my arms and butt.

One fitness secret that you would like to give our readers

Working out is more of a lifestyle than a chore. Love it to the fullest.

Do you follow any kind of dieting?

I started with intermittent fasting and also follow a vegan diet sometimes. I love food, so I eat.

One food item you can’t resist?

I love sushi.

Could you elaborate on your eating pattern through the day?

I have a matcha latte with almond milk in the morning. For lunch, it’s a salad with vegetables. My dinner consists of soup or veggies and fish.

One food item you absolutely avoid.

I try to avoid sugar and bread most of the time.

Do you have cheat days? How do you treat yourself?

I have a cheat day every week. I reward myself with sushi and pasta.

One dieting tip for our readers.

One must always remember that it’s all about the food you consume that helps in maintaining your body. You are what you eat, literally. So eat right.