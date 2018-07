Many of us want to lose weight and stay fit. But, due to hectic schedules, people don’t get time to go to the gym. So, if you are of them, then, set all your worries as these 4 amazing exercises will help you to lose weight and become strong and fit.

Mountain climbers: It can increase your metabolic rate due to which your fats will burn at a faster rate. It will tone your body and help you to stay in perfect shape. Also, if you want to get rid of your love handles try this exercise right away.

Know how to do it

• You should get in the plank position.

• You must bend one of your knees by pressing it forward.

• Then, you should shift your legs backwards and forward.

• Keep on interchanging the position of your legs.

Spiderman push-up: It engages your core and helps you to get rid of your extra kilos. To add variation to your normal push-up, this can be a good option. All you need to know about actor Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness routine

Know how to do it

You should get in a plank position.

Put your right hand out beside your head.

Your right foot should be in line with your right hand.

As much as you push back, press down and get back into the plank position.

Switch sides.

Hip twists: If you want to slim your waste, you should surely try this one today itself. It will give you guaranteed results. So, flaunt your slimmer waist and get fit.

Know how to do it

You should get into forearm plank position.

Touch your right hip to the floor, after twisting your lips.

Then, twist again and touch your left hip to the floor.

Keep twisting for at least 2 minutes.

Squat jumps: It can strengthen your quads and glutes and can help you to lose weight. Here’s how TV actor Parth Samthaan stays fit

Know how to do it

With your feet hip-width apart, stand straight.

Just squat and bend your knees.

Jump up and squat again.

Jackknife sit-ups: It engages your upper and lower abdomen and is one of the best abdominal exercises. This exercise will help you to stay healthy.

Know how to do it

With your arms stretched overhead, lie down on your back.

Try to touch your toes, by lifting your arms straight and legs up (your legs should not touch the floor).

Lower your back and do 10 reps.

Image Source: Shutterstock