A girl goes through many physical changes – changes that need to be supported by a healthy, balanced diet. The bones are growing and you will be going through many hormonal changes. The menstrual cycle is one of the changes which affects the health in many ways. Bleeding every month might deplete you of your haemoglobin and stamina. Not just this, you might undergo emotional upheaval and stress attributed to newly brewing hormones in your body. However, a healthy and balanced diet can help you to sail through periods every month. Dr Aruna Kalra, Director and Senior Gynecologist Surgeon, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram shares few diet tips for every woman to follow every month during periods. You may also like to read home remedies to beat pain during your periods.

A woman of reproductive age group should eat a healthy balanced diet to promote haemoglobin formation in blood and good calcium deposition in bones. Diet plays an important role in our health, but there is concern that too much focus on individual foods may encourage unhealthy eating. Dietitians avoid the term ‘superfood’ and prefer to talk about ‘super diets’, where the emphasis is on a healthy, balanced diet, rich in fruit and vegetables and wholegrain foods. Healthy dietary habits include consuming a diet rich in iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B complex and antioxidants. Many young girls and women ignore their diet completely and are perpetually anaemic and low in Vitamin D. Here are few tips to inculcate in your day to day life to keep you fit. Also read diet tips that will help you reduce bloating during periods.

Fruit and vegetables are good sources of many of the vitamins and minerals your body needs during your reproductive years. Aim to eat at least five portions of a variety of fruit and veg a day. Aim to drink six to eight glasses of fluids every day – water and lower-fat milk are all healthy choices. Vitamin D helps keep bones and teeth healthy. We get most of our vitamin D from the sun, but it is also available in some foods. Calcium helps to build strong bones and teeth. Good sources of calcium include milk and other dairy products, and leafy green vegetables. Foods that have been elevated to superfood status in recent years include those rich in antioxidants (such as beta-carotene, vitamins A, C, E, flavanoids and selenium) and omega-3 fatty acids. Antioxidants are chemicals thought to protect against the harmful effects of free radicals, which are chemicals naturally produced in every living cell and known to cause cell damage. Here’s more on things you should eat during periods to make life easier.

Image Source: Shutterstock