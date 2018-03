Raise your hand if you’re one of those who has paid a hefty gym fee and visited the gym only once in a month. There are so many *genuine* excuses we can come up when it comes to skipping exercise. From no time to visit the gym to complaining about its inconvenient location, we have all been guilty of giving our gyms and workouts a miss. The fact is you don’t need expensive gym equipment and tons of space to do your exercises. Vinod Kumar, fitness expert, Fairmont Jaipur, tells you 7 exercises that you can do in your bedroom every day to lose weight and be fit.

1. Body weight squats –

• Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

• You can place your hands behind your head. This will be your starting position.

• Begin the movement by flexing your knees and hips, sitting back with your hips.

• Continue down to full depth if you are able, and quickly reverse the motion until you return to the starting position.

• As you squat, keep your head and chest up and push your knees out.

2. Pushups –

• Start in a high plank position with your hands flat on the floor about shoulder-width apart, wrists under shoulders.

• Keeping your body in one long line, bend your arms and lower yourself as close to the floor as you can.

• Your elbows should be at about a 45-degree angle to your torso.

• Push back up to start.

3. Incline Push Ups-

• Keep your feet on the floor and hands on the chair, sofa or bed’s edge then perform as standard push-ups.

4. Jumping squats –

• Begin in a squat position with a step in front of you and arms bent next to your side.

• Jump up onto the step, swinging your arms to help. You should land in a squat position with both feet touching at the same time and keeping weight on your heels.

• Step down and repeat.

5. Declined push-ups –

• Put your feet on a chair, sofa or bed, and hands on the floor then perform as standard push-ups.

6. Burpees –

• Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, weight in your heels, and your arms at your sides.

• Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat.

• Place your hands on the floor directly in front of, and just inside, your feet. Shift your weight onto them.

• Jump your feet back to softly land on the balls of your feet in a plank position.

• Your body should form a straight line from your head to heels.

• Jump your feet back so that they land just outside of your hands.

• Reach your arms overhead and explosively jump up into the air.

7. Mountain climbers –

• Put both hands and knees on the floor.

• Place your right foot near your right hand and extend your left leg behind you.

• In one smooth motion, switch your legs, keeping your arms in the same position.

• Switch your legs back and forth twice, such that your right leg is again close to your right hand.

8. Triceps Dips –

• Start seated with knees bent and feet on the floor.

• Place hands behind you, directly under the shoulders, with finger facing your hips.

• Lift hips to a hover or Bend elbow straight back and use your triceps to press back up.

Read: Hotel room exercises to lose weight without gym equipment.

Image source: Shutterstock