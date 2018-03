Katrina Kaif is one of the most fitness-conscious celebs in Bollywood and the envious body she owns goes through a lot at the gym. Katrina Kaif loves to work out and keeps giving us glimpses of her gym sessions from time to time. She will give you all the inspiration you need to hit the gym. And these 8 moments of her working out will fill you with #FitnessMotivation instantly.

When she was coaching her BFF Alia like a boss…

Look at her doing Pilates and making it seem like a piece of cake.

She doesn’t even leave her movie sets. Now if this doesn’t motivate you to hit the gym then I don’t know what will.

Warming up on set . @rezaparkview A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

You’re heart will scream #FitnessGoals looking at Katrina’s toned body.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Make way for Katrina to teach you ways of using a resistance bands like a pro. This video will make your jaws drop.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:18am PST

Here’s Katina Kaif making weight-lifting look like a child’s play. She is impressive beyond belief.

Isn’t she just #goals?

Image: Instagram/katrinakaif