If you are someone who trains hard throughout the week then you might be looking forward to your rest day, a day when you are not going to train and give your muscles and ligaments the much-needed break. Of course, it sounds so warm but most of the time it is this day when you lose track of your fitness goal and overdo things which you are not supposed to do. This is why having a plan in place for your rest day is equally important. Here are a few thing s that you can do on a rest day

Watch what you eat: In other words, don’t binge eat. Undoubtedly, your rest day is also going to be your cheat day. But if you are going to spend your entire day binge eating – pizzas, burgers, deli meals while catching up re-runs of your favourite shows on TV or being glued to Netflix. Then remember you are going to undo all the good things you did to your body the past week by restricting calorie intake. So, be watchful of your diet. Don’t stuff yourself with food. Instead, stick to your diet plan and eat just a small portion of your favourite food to satisfy your cravings.

Do your shopping: Use this day to go out shopping and stacking your supplies. Buy the healthy foods and vegetables so you don’t have to rely on restaurant meals during the week. Get your vegetables and fruits in plenty. So you can pack your apple and much on your nuts while on the go. You can also use your time to cook one healthy recipe like the low carb chicken biriyani to satisfy your taste buds.

Try yoga: Too much of workout can have a toll on your body. So it is better if you try yoga or even Tai Chi during your day off from gym or training to help your mind and body heal and connect. Yoga, in fact, will have a soothing effect on your body and mind.

Go hiking: Some people hate to lose the momentum on the rest day and so they love to engage in some low impact activity that can help them be active and upbeat during the rest day. Hiking stands to be a perfect option for them. It gives you a change of scenario, a total body workout and rejuvenates the mind too.

Sleep: If there isn’t much that you can do then sleep and make up for the deficit that you faced during the week. You are going to get this day back after a whole week.