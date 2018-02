MovNat is a fitness program, an official coaching method & a certification system, which was developed by Erwan Le Corre in 2008 for Natural Movement. It is a method of exercise, fitness, functional rehabilitation and physical education. Yukti Torka, Fitness Coach at Obino, an online health and weight loss coach, will reveal the A-Z details of this new fitness craze.

Main principals of MovNat: Following the principles of natural movement, MovNat is a fitness method based on what your body was programmed to do – MOVE. When practised correctly, our natural movements are all we need to be strong, fit, agile and healthy. Walking, climbing, crawling, jumping, lifting, balancing, etc. contain within them all the fitness we need. Very few of us are have natural abilities while living a modern, sedentary lifestyle. The practice of natural movement is here to restore your natural vitality and health, which will further change how you move and change how you feel in every aspect of your life.

It includes the techniques of breathing, ground movement, walking, running, jumping, vaulting, balancing, crawling, climbing, swimming, (and related aquatic skills), lifting, carrying, throwing, catching, and self-defence skills such as striking and grappling. Here are best strength training exercises for weight loss!

MovNat prefers locomotive skills over manipulative ones: As per MovNat, the basic locomotive skills like walking, running, jumping and hopping are vital to stay healthy since our bodies have been designed for these movements. And one should follow these movements instead of the programmed and manipulative skills (like lifting weights) in order to achieve holistic fitness. This makes a lot of sense since by following MovNat, you would have to be persistent and make a conscious effort to move your body efficiently each day of your life. Once you have mastered these skills, then you can easily follow the manipulative skills of conventional workout programs.

MovNat supports the thought that by just doing the conventional way of workout, it will eventually reduce your ability to use your strength for practical purposes and may also increase the risk of injury. The whole emphasis here is on how you should be the able to use your body well. MovNat encompasses an amalgamation of basic as well as challenging formats of letting the body move naturally. Benefits of following the MovNat are an improvement in concentration, mobility, balance, steadiness and applicability of the strength you already have within you.

Better movements make your mind and body feel free: When you reconnect with your body’s natural movement abilities, all the daily activities of yours right from getting out of bed to moving furniture, playing with your children will feel different. You will be amazed how your body responds when you practice natural movements. The difficult yet adaptable movement patterns practised in MovNat promote a clarity and restful state for the mind. This feeling of competence, peace, and grace is the feeling of being your true self. Here are few key reasons to start exercising today.

Practicing techniques of MovNat in your everyday life: It is strongly advised that you include walking as a daily habit. To this, you should add squats or lunges to get better results. Whenever you walk through a door, stretch your arms high up so that touch the door jamb and pause for a second. This is one essential motion that most people miss. You could also do overhead squats while watching your favourite TV show.

Another great idea is to pick up a simple six-foot-long PVC pipe for doing overhead squats. Try to restrict the use of couch and keep using other areas to sit like on the floor or try to stand more often. If you have a playground close by, give monkey bars and swings a try. You will be astonished at the number of possibilities that you have once you choose to move. The key is to keep yourself moving as much as you can, in as many ways as you can and as effectively as you can. In this program, you can learn about seven ways to climb a horizontal bar. This kind of physical strength and physical competence eventually brings what we call true whole-body fitness. However, to achieve this you need to be regular, purposeful and do efficient body movements. With MovNat, for instance, you can learn not one or two but seven ways to climb a horizontal bar. This is the type of physical competence that proves to be to true whole-body fitness, however, it can only be gained with regular, purposeful movement. Also read about simple workouts to get fit at home!

Image Source: Shutterstock