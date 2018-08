Halle Berry is the epitome of fit and it doesn’t mean you have to do the traditional exercises to be in the best of shape. The Hollywood actress’ Instagram is filled with fitness exercises as she likes to call #FitnessFriday. She goes on to post fitness and wellness inspiration every Friday and this week, she talked about the one workout she swears by and that’s boxing!

“It’s #FitnessFriday and Boxing is name of the game this week!! #Boxing is still considered one of the best full body workouts. You’ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination and builds confidence and discipline,” read her post as the actress can be seen in a fierce pose in front of the punching bag with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas.

She didn’t only list the benefits, but also wrote that it’s the learning in the art that motivates her, “But most importantly…you’ll never stop learning. I’ve been boxing for the past 10 years and regularly for the past 3 and I love that I always learn a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles.”

And if you need another piece of advice from the lady, she invites you to pick up the gloves and go for it. “I promise you’ll have fun, get your heart rate up and sculpt your body at the same time!! Feel free to share your boxing photos with me at #PHITBoxing #Fitness #Wellness #WorkOut”

If boxing is not your thing, then this traditional exercise might help you hit the gym. Here you go…

And if you are wondering how does she wrap up after sweating it out in the gym, well, check this…

Sunday wrap-up🍷🛁 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Image source: Instagram