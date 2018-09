If you are spending all day sitting at a desk, you're bound to develop some poor posture habits. Here are some exercises to correct it © Shutterstock

Slogging in the office might be helping you create a good bank balance for your children, but your job is not doing great things to your body. From forward neck posture to slouching shoulders and from rounded upper back to a closed body stance, you are just making it harder for yourself. And no matter how much you work out, if you are spending all day sitting at a desk, you’re bound to develop some poor posture habits. Here are some exercises to correct it before time runs out…

Upper back stretch

Step 1: Remain seated on the chair, and place both your hands on your desk.

Step 2: Straighten your arms and round your back.

Step 3: Now, gently press your hands into the desk as you try to expand your upper back while inhaling. Exhale and repeat for five times.

Reverse table top

Step 1: Sit with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and palms directly behind body with your fingertips pointing toward your butt.

Step 2: Inhale, gently pressing into your hands and feet to lift your butt off the floor, extending your hips toward the ceiling.

Step 3: Exhale and draw your shoulder blades towards each other to open your chest, carefully lowering the head back and tilting your chin up.

Step 4: Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat until you’ve done a total of 60 seconds.

Cat stretch

Step 1: Get on all fours with your wrists aligned below your shoulders and your knees aligned below your hips.

Step 2: Keep your toes tucked under. Inhale, relaxing your belly so it moves toward the floor, and gently arching your back, tilting your tailbone and chin toward the ceiling.

Step 3: Exhale, gently rounding your spine, drawing your chin to your chest, and untucking your toes. Repeat this movement back and forth for 6 to 10 reps.

Bird stretch

Step 1: Get into all fours position, tuck your right toes under and extend your right leg behind you.

Step 2: Slowly lift your leg off the floor no higher than hip height. Bracing your core, slowly reach your left arm forward no higher than shoulder height and turn your palm inward so your thumb points toward the ceiling.

Step 3: Hold for 7 to 8 seconds, keeping your hips and shoulders level. Return to starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating for 6 to 10 reps on each side.

T-spine mobility

Step 1: On all fours, sit back onto your heels as in child’s pose.

Step 2: Place one hand behind your head with your elbow pointing toward the floor.

Step 3: Rotate your chest until your elbow points to the ceiling. Lower back to the starting position. Do 6 to 10 reps, then switch sides.