Whenever people travel for leisure or business, quite often workout, weight loss and fitness is the last priority. There are many reasons for this. Some people simply want to relax; some find working out too tedious a task, while some just find it difficult to squeeze a session in. But fitness has slowly started becoming a lifestyle for many. Going to the hotel gym may not always be feasible. Fitness experts at Novotel Imagica Khopoli share with us a list of 10 weight loss exercises you can do in the comfort of your hotel room. These exercises require no special equipment, minimal time and space and the assistance of a few of your hotel room furniture.

1) Surya Namaskar – 10 repetitions of this yoga exercise is the quickest and the best way to stretch oneself, relax – mind, body and soul. Rujuta Diwekar explains why you must perform Surya Namaskar every day.

2) Sumo squat – Just 15 * 3 squats, and your hamstrings and inner thighs will burn.

3) Crunches – 20 * 3 of these, and you’re ready to flaunt your flat tummy in that bodycon dress you bought especially for your vacation!

4) Burpees – 10*3 of these and second round of dessert will be guilt free.

5) Triceps dips – Take assistance of our plush sofas and chairs to do 10*3 repetitions of this triceps workout.

6) Jumping jacks – Turn on the music channel on our 40 inch TV and Jump 20*3 times to the beat of the latest music.

7) Mountain climbers – Our solution to a rock climbing wall. 10*3 repetitions of this floor exercise will give you the satisfaction of a rock climbing session.

8) Russian twist – Want Bruce Lee like abs? Try this exercise to strengthen your core.

9) Plank – Hold a plank position for a minute to target your entire body and finish your work out session with a bang. Mickey Mehta explains how to plank correctly and avoid planking injuries.

10) Shavasana – Don’t forget to cool down with this exercise on our soft carpet before you continue having a fantastic time ahead!

